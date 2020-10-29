Welfare kit for workers

[ Karda Natam ]

TALIHA, Oct 28: Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Chairman Nyato Dukam distributed welfare kits to the registered workers here in Upper Subansiri district recently.

Under non-statutory benefits, he distributed blankets, radios and water filters during the function.

Dukam extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for endorsing him

with the responsibility of looking after the workers community in the state.

He assured to carry out his duty and responsibility and to uphold the dignity of the workers.

Dukam also highlighted various schemes related to maternity, accidental cases, marriage, and funeral, provided to the labourers by the government.