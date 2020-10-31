APB&OCWWB chairman seeks cooperation of all stakeholders

PASIGHAT, Oct 30: MLA-cum-Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) Chairman Nyato Dukam has sought cooperation from the East Siang district administration, the district’s labour unions and all other stakeholders for the welfare and uplift of the workers of the state.

Addressing a meeting with the HoDs of various departments, representatives of district level labour organizations and other stakeholders here on Friday, Dukam also called for timely collection of one percent labour cess and asked all the works departments to deposit the labour cess on time, so that social security and welfare benefits are provided to the workers on time under the Mukhya Mantri Shramik Kalyan Yojana (MMSKY).

He said the statutory benefits under the MMSKY have been enhanced and

implementation of the scheme at the district level would “help to cover maximum number of registered beneficiaries.”

Assistant Labour Commissioner Ozing Darung briefed the officers on the cess deposit procedure. He also highlighted the MMSKY and implementation of the flagship scheme for the workers of the district.

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh assured of all possible support from the district administration for the welfare of the workers.

The meeting also took stock of the progress of the labour shed-cum-night shelter construction for registered workers in Pasighat. Later, the workers’ board chairman along with the DC inspected the progress of work on the labour shed and night shelter.

East Siang APB&OCWWB Registering Officer Tokmem Jamoh and the workers’ board OSD Tadung Rigia also spoke. (DIPRO)