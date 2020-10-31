PR, municipal polls to be held this year

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 30: The state election commission (SEC) on Thursday informed that simultaneous general elections for the panchayati raj (PR) and the municipal bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat will be held in this calendar year.

The SEC has alerted all the district electoral officers and municipal electoral officers to be ready for conducting the local bodies’ elections in the state. SEC Secretary Nyali Ete has confirmed that notice has been issued as a preliminary alert to the districts.