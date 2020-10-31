Jully jail reports 20 more Covid-19 cases

ITANAGAR, Oct 30: A total of 84 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Friday, with the district jail in Jully, in Itanagar, reporting 20 cases.

Of the total positive cases, 34 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 37 fresh cases, including the Jully cases. The ICR has currently 1,109 active cases of the total 1,938 positive cases in the state. A total of 612 samples were collected in the ICR on Friday, of the total 1,884 in the state.

Seventeen districts reported positive cases on Friday, including the ICR, with six in Anjaw, five each in West and Upper Siang, Namsai and Upper Subansiri (see report).

A total of 154 persons reportedly recovered or were discharged, with 54 in the ICR and 30 in East Siang.

So far, 3,06,375 people have been tested in the state with 14,752 positive cases across the state. The death toll stands at 37.