Preps for APPSCCE reviewed

ZIRO, Oct 30: In view of the upcoming APPSCCE prelims, Lower Subansiri DC (in-charge) Millo Kojin and coordinator of the Ziro centre, Tamiyo Tatak addressed the centre superintendents and assistant centre superintendents of the 16 sub-centres in the district on 29 October.

Nodal officers Nada Duri and Bamin Tarang presented briefs on the arrangements to be made at each sub-centre, and also issued the stationeries and honorariums meant for each centre.

On Friday, all the invigilators were briefed on their roles and responsibilities in two batches by EAC Bamin Tarang and the Ziro centre nodal officer at the Abotani Hall in Hapoli.

The DC also inspected the sub-centres with officials of the electrical and the PHE departments to take stock of the final arrangements to be made at the sub-centres.

A meeting was also held in the chamber of the DC in the evening to review the security measures, transportation of exam materials, medical backup, etc.

The meeting was attended by the DC, the SP, the coordinator, observer Tai Kaye, magistrates, the DMO, and others. (DIPRO)