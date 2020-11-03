IFCSAP demands implementation of AP Freedom of Religion Act, decries ACF demand

ITANAGAR, Nov 2: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has reiterated its demand for immediate implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, in letter and spirit to safeguard the cultures, customs, ancestral faiths and belief systems of indigenous people of Arunachal.

The act prohibits people from converting to other religions.

The demand comes after the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) took out a rally on Monday, seeking land for construction of a church in Tawang.

The IFCSAP said that, if the government is keen on issuing land allotment to any religious group(s) “then all the pending allotment already applied for indigenous prayer centres across the state of Arunachal may be approved without any further delay to IFCSAP.”

It further said that the ACF blew the church issue out of proportion, “which actually should have been avoided.”

Stating that there are three churches in Tawang, “which are running smoothly without any disturbance,” the IFCSAP said that the demand for land allotment for church construction “is unacceptable and condemnable by the society and not expected from the religious leaders of ACF, who are followers of Jesus Christ, the god of peace and tranquility.”