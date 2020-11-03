One more dies of Covid-19, total toll at 38

ITANAGAR, Nov 2: A 72-year-old man from Chisi village in Leparada district died of Covid-19 on Monday at the DCH in East Siang HQ Pasighat.

He had been referred from the DCHC in Aalo, West Siang, on 29 October.

The body has been handed over to the relatives, according to the Covid bulletin issued by the health department.

With the latest death, the total death toll in the state due to the virus has reached 38. The Itanagar capital region has reported the highest number of deaths with 17, followed by four each in Namsai and East Siang.

Meanwhile, 117 people tested positive for the virus, out of a total of 2,094 samples collected.

The ICR recorded 34 cases, with 10 cases detected at the flu clinic at the TRIHMS. The Ashok testing centre reported seven cases, and so did the district jail in Jully. The jail has become a hub of Covid-19 with 67 cases reported so far, and one death.

East Siang reported 16 cases. Five were reported from the flu clinic at BPGH in Pasighat, while six are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier. Two were reported from the Ruksin check gate, while one was reported from the flu clinic at the Bilat PHC. One is a health worker, while another is a military person.

Lower Subansiri reported 12 cases, of whom nine are primary contacts of positive cases.

Eighteen districts reported positive cases on Monday.

Lower Dibang Valley reported nine cases, Changlang seven, Tawang six, Kurung Kumey and Pakke-Kessang five each, West Kameng, Upper Siang and Leparada four cases each, Upper Subansiri three, Tirap and Namsai two each, and Lohit, Anjaw, Papum Pare and West Siang one case each.

Of the 117 total cases, 11 are reported to be symptomatic.

Altogether 165 people are reported to have recovered from the virus in 12 districts, with 109 in the ICR. (See bulletin.)