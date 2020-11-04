APSCPCR members visit OWA

NAHARLAGUN, Nov 3: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), headed by its chairperson Gumri Ringu, visited the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) here on Tuesday and took stock of the implementation of welfare schemes by the association.

During the visit, the team observed that, despite not receiving grants, the OWA is providing all the required services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team also inspected the maintenance and hygiene of the shelter home of the inmates.

Interacting with the women helpline (WHL) manager, Ringu asked the WHL

to report all the cases related to juveniles to the commission, irrespective of the nature of the case.

Ringu also urged the competent authorities to provide free vitamin supplements to the children of the OWA and conduct a free medical camp for the children.