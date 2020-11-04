Heema Hospital starts at-home medical service

ITANAGAR, Nov 3: In a first of its kind, Heema Hospital here has started at-home medical service by the Heema home care unit.

The unit was inaugurated on Tuesday by Home Minister Bamang Felix.

Speaking to the press, the hospital’s assistant managing director, Dr Byabang Heema informed that the service is only for “non-emergence and minor ailments.”

“We are starting the service first in the Itanagar capital region, and, if the response is good, we will start it in other parts of the state. Initially, five doctors and 10 nursing staffers will be exclusively engaged. Basic nursing service facilities for the people who are suffering from chronic ailments will also be provided as part of the Heema home care service,” she informed.

Felix in his address said that the at-home service started by Heema Hospital is appreciable.

“This is the best facility started by Heema Hospital. This will immensely help the people who cannot visit hospitals for various reasons,” he said.

The home minister expressed gratitude to the health workers for their continued contribution in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has pumped in huge funds to improve the health infrastructure in the state.

“The state government is very serious about improving the health sector. We will also extend support to any hospital that is providing yeoman service to the people,” said Felix.

The home minister also said that people visit hospitals with hope and therefore hospital authorities have a big responsibility on their part.

“Good behaviour of staff helps in healing from ailment. A positive atmosphere in a hospital matters a lot. But instances of misbehaviour with hospital staff is also unfortunate,” he added.

The home minister lauded the contributions of Heema Hospital in the health sector.