Delimitation committee seeks 36 Nari-Koyu status quo

ITANAGAR, Nov 4: The delimitation committee of 36 Nari-Koyu constituency, in a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday, sought that status quo of the territorial areas of the legislative assembly constituency be maintained.

The chairman of the committee, Kenyom Dabi, during a meeting with the chief minister said that “the constituency should be excluded from the proposed and amalgamated new 36th Ruksin Nari assembly constituency as given in the draft proposal of delimitation of the assembly constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He further said that in 2007, the MLAs of undivided East Siang district had urged upon the delimitation commission not to alter but to keep intact all the five constituencies of the district.

Dabi further said that there have been anomalies in conduct of the 2001 census in the area. He said that the 2001 census showed that there was a decadal growth of only 0.18 percent in the population of Nari-Koyu area.

“The district census handbook shows a mere increase of 15 people in the entire region from a total population of 8,355 in 1991 to 8,370 in 2001,” Dabi said, adding that the status quo of the constituency should be maintained.

Meanwhile, he added that “two villages in the constituency though within the territorial jurisdiction of Arunachal, non-tribal population has been added in Assam, which is yet to be remedied.”