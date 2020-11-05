One more dies of Covid-19, total at 43 deaths

ITANAGAR, Nov 4: A 60-year-old male from Laho Village in Tirap district died on 3 November at the DCHC, General Hospital in Khonsa because of Covid-19, taking the state’s total to 43.

He was detected with the virus on the same day, according to the health department.

This is the fifth death within the first week of November.

Meanwhile, 77 positive cases were reported from the state with 21 in the Itanagar capital region, eight in Upper Subansiri and seven in Upper Siang, while four cases were reported from Tirap, East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley.

In total, 17 districts reported positive cases from 1,971 samples collected. Of the total, 16 are reported to be symptomatic.

On Wednesday, 105 people reportedly recovered from the virus.

The number of total active cases stands at 1, 645 with 941 in the ICR (see attached health bulletin).

So far, 15,160 people have tested positive in the state of the three lakhs plus tested for the virus.