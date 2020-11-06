NABARD launches PLP for Tirap

KHONSA, Nov 5: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has launched the potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2021-22 for Tirap district. It was launched by Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize during a district consultative committee (DCC) meeting here.

NABARD District Development Manager (DDM) Kamal Roy informed that the total credit potential under the priority sector has been estimated at Rs 1,564.27 lakhs for the financial year 2021-22. “Of this, the agricultural sector accounts for Rs 1,312.36 lakhs,” he said.

The DCC meeting was convened by the lead bank here and attended by officials from the NABARD and the NERCORMP, bank managers, and HoDs of line departments.

Lead Bank Chief Manager Sanjay Mazumder spoke about the status of the CD ratio, KCC loan, digitalization, priority sector lending, PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, APY, flagship schemes of the central and state governments, and “the progress under SHG credit linkage with the banks in the district.” He informed that the recovery position of the district is not upto the mark, and requested the bank branches to seek the help of government functionaries in this regard.

He suggested preparing “department-wise defaulters’ list and a separate list for bakijai cases.”

The NABARD DDM advised all the bank branches to conduct financial literacy camps in villages in their areas of operation. He also informed about different subsidy schemes, and sought support from bank managers “for credit linkage of SHGs and farmers’ clubs in the district.”

Expressing concern over the low CD ratio in the district, the DC advised the banks to “disburse the loan applications under different government schemes before the next DCC meeting,” and to improve the CD ratio.

Mize advised banks to achieve the target under the ACP in the current financial year, and requested the LDM to “raise the issue of shortage of manpower in bank branches, due to which they not able to deliver achievement under financial inclusion and other banking services.”

SBI Chief Manager Rajesh Sonowal also spoke.