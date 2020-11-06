AIR Itanagar launches ‘Arun FM’

ITANAGAR, Nov 5: All India Radio (AIR), Itanagar is going global with its FM transmission, ‘Arun FM’, going live on the internet on digital live streaming platform.

Listeners may download the app ‘newsonair’ from Google Play Store, go to live radio, and click on Arun FM.

Arun FM starts its own programmes for seven hours from 3:30 pm to 10:30 pm, and during other time it relays programmes of FM Rainbow of All India Radio.

“In near future, the station will originate morning and day FM transmission, as well. Listen to Arun FM 103.1 MHz and be a part of it,” said Head of Programme, JB Nabam, in a release.