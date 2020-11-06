Winners of online literary competition awarded

ITANAGAR, Nov 5: The winners of the online literary competition held on the occasion of World Ozone Day on 16 September were presented with their awards and certificates at the PCCF office complex here on Thursday.

The competition was based on this year’s theme, ‘Ozone for life – 35 years of ozone layer protection’, and was organized by the ENVIS Centre of the environment & forests department.

Dohu Yakum from VKV School Nivedita, Seijosa, won the first prize in the essay competition (senior), while Asum Mibang of GHSS Boleng took away the second prize.

In the poster competition (junior), Niya Kino from Huto Engish School, Nirjuli, won the first prize.

Altogether 14 students across the state participated in the online competition.

The first and second prize winners were awarded Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,500, respectively, while Rs 500 was awarded to all the participants as consolation prizes through online bank transfers.

The certificates were awarded by PCCF (Environment & CC) G Kumar and Environment Director D Dohu Robin.