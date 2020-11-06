Triangular cricket series underway

ITANAGAR, Nov 5: The first ever triangular series of the Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) for its Donyi-Polo Cricket Academy (DPCA) began at IG Park here on Thursday.

The event was attended by founding member of the Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) Yama Tam Kholie and Tawang District Cricket Association secretary Sonam Tenzing, besides Tarh Tana and Vijay Kumar Sharma.

In her address, Kholie lauded the efforts of the ICC and asked the players to maintain discipline and keep supporting each other.

ICC president Suraj Tayam highlighted the contribution of all the founding members of the ACA, especially Kholie and her team, in giving talented youths such a platform.

He stated that their encouragement has provided the state’s boys and girls with a chance to represent the state in all the BCCI tournaments.

He informed that the ICC has decided to organize this event as a calendar event for registered players.

Tenzing also spoke.

Earlier, in the opening match, Blue Team defeated Green Team.

Green Team’s captain Momer Ori won the toss and decided to bat first. They set a target of 75 runs in 29.2 overs, which Blue Team comfortably achieved in 18.1 overs.

Openers of Blue Team, Kale Cheda (C) hit 29 runs while Neelam Obi hit 27 runs to win the match.

The man of the match award went to Toko Techir, who claimed 6 wickets.