Need to take up major science projects relevant to state’s needs: APSCST Chairman

ITANAGAR, Nov 6: Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCST) Chairman Bamang Mangha during a review meeting of the APSCST here on Friday stressed on the need for taking up major science projects which have relevance to the state’s needs.

“In the wake of the recent developments and the new demands that are placed on the science and technology system, it is necessary for us to embark on some major science projects which have relevance to the state’s needs and which can be relevant for tomorrow’s technology,” Mangha said.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress of the new projects and urged the officials to give their 100 percent and contribute in the building of a technology-driven state.

Commending the “work development” of the bio-resource centre in Kimin, Mangha highlighted the richness of the state’s flora and urged the scientists to come up with market-ready herbal formulations.

He also highlighted the importance of geotagging the projects of the state remote sensing application centre, and informed that “Arunachal is one of the first states to make geotagged photos mandatory while executing special plan assistance and other infrastructure development projects.”

Mangha also underscored the importance of “scouting and documentation of grassroots innovators” and searching for hidden talents among the rural populace.

State Remote Sensing Application Centre Director Dr HK Dutta also spoke.