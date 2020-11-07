Yagrung HGB Tanong Taloh passes away

PASIGHAT, Nov 6: The head gaon burah (HGB) of Yagrung village, Tanong Taloh passed away on 4 November after a prolonged illness, at the age of 95 years.

Born in Riew village (presently in Siang district), Taloh migrated to Yagrung in 1967. In recognition of his long, unblemished life and upright qualities, he was appointed as the GB of Yagrung in 1986, and was elevated as HGB in 2010.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and three sons.

Hundreds of relatives and well-wishers attended his last rite, which was performed at his native village, Yagrung.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong in a message said, “I am extremely shocked to hear about the loss of our fatherly HGB. I will forever remember his contributions and guidance and extend my heartfelt sympathies on his loss and pray almighty to give his family members enough strength to bear it.” (DIPRO)