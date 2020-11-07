Shi-Yomi reports 16 as state records 81 Covid-19 cases

ITANAGAR, Nov 6: Arunachal recorded 81 Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 20 of them being symptomatic and the highest number of cases reported from Shi-Yomi.

All 16 cases reported from Shi-Yomi are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

193 samples were collected from the district on Friday. The district currently has 41 active cases.

The Itanagar capital region recorded 15 cases, of which six were reported from the Ashok testing centre in Itanagar, three from the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area, two from Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab in Naharlagun and the Banderdewa check gate, while one case each was reported from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital and the district jail in Jully.

Leparada recorded nine cases, of which six were reported from Basar township, while three are healthcare workers.

Changlang recorded seven cases. Of the total cases, two are IRBn and CRPF

personnel, three were reported from Miao township, one was reported from

Changlang, while another one is a healthcare worker (see detailed bulletin).

Meanwhile, 99 patients were reported to have recovered or discharged the same day.

The total number of active cases stood at 1,603 on Friday, while a total of 1,948 samples were collected from the entire state on Friday.