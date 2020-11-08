Training prog on Covid-19 preventive measures begins

KAMBA, Nov 7: Guwahati (Assam)-based Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the Jarbom Gamlin Hope Foundation, is organizing a two-day training programme on ‘Home base task specific exercise and preventive measure during the Covid-19 pandemic situation for divyangjan’ for anganwadi workers and ASHAs of Kamba area in West Siang district from Saturday.

Attending the inaugural function, Donyi-Polo Government College Professor Teli Momu highlighted the roles and responsibilities of ASHAs and anganwadi workers towards the wellbeing of the divyangjans.

“The ASHAs and anganwadi workers are the primary pillar to counsel the divyangjans at the village level,” Momu said.

The inaugural function was attended by, among others, Darak-Kamba CDPO Nyame Bam Riba and Health Services DI Ibom Ete.