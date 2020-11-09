Covid-19 claims another life

ITANAGAR, Nov 8: The state recorded its 46th Covid-19 casualty with the passing of a 60-year-old man from Model Village in Naharlagun.

The patient was detected as Covid-19 positive through a rapid antigen test on Sunday at the flu clinic in Niba Hospital, and died on the way to the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu due to septic shock.

As per the health department, he was suffering from chronic liver disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

On Sunday, the state recorded 47 cases of Covid-19, with six of them symptomatic.

All six cases in Shi-Yomi yet again are primary contacts. The Itanagar capital region reported 15 cases, while Upper Siang reported 11 cases. West Kameng reported five cases, and Anjaw reported two positive cases of Covid-19.

One case each was reported from Tawang, Tirap, West Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Papum Pare, East Siang and Leparada (see bulletin).

Ninety-six people reportedly recovered or were discharged on Sunday.

There are currently 1,509 active cases in the state.