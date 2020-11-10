48 Covid-19 cases reported on Monday

ITANAGAR, Nov 9: The state recorded 48 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, 16 of whom are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported 13 cases, and 38 people recovered or were discharged the same day.

This was followed by five cases in Leparada, four each in Tirap and West Kameng, and three each in Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang and Lohit.

Two cases each were reported from Lower Siang, Papum Pare, Shi-Yomi and Anjaw. West Siang, East Kameng, Upper Siang, Namsai and Longding registered one case each (see bulletin).

Eighty-five people reportedly recovered or were discharged on Monday.

As of 9 November, 3,34,117 samples have been collected

and 3,23,287 samples have been tested.

The state has registered 46 Covid-19 casualties to date, and currently has 1,472 active cases.