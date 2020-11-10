Taki flags off kiwi consignment

ZIRO, Nov 9: Six tonnes of organic kiwi fruits from here in Lower Subansiri district will be dispatched to Delhi.

The consignment, which was flagged off by Horticulture Minister Tage Taki, will be dispatched in a refrigerated van. M/s Prithivi Agro Fresh Pvt Company Ltd, Delhi, has procured the consignment. This was the fifth consignment from Ziro since 2016.

The flagging-off ceremony was attended by DC (in-charge) Millo Kojin, SP Harsh Indora and HoDs of the district.

Taki said that the establishment of a kiwi research institute in Lower Subansiri district for carrying out research and development works on kiwi “will make Arunachal Pradesh the largest producer of kiwi in the country by 2023.”

The minister expressed confidence that the research institute would assist the horticulture department in producing quality kiwi saplings for catering to the demands of the farmers.

He urged the farmers to “go for voluminous production in selective crops that have good market potential.”

Taki also promised to provide a transport vehicle and a pack house (for grading and packing) for the benefit of the farmers.

DAO Tasso Butung informed that the kiwi production in the district has increased from 60 mt in 2016 to 102 mt in 2019.

Pinky, the founder of M/s Prithivi Agro Fresh Company Ltd, informed that “the kiwis from Ziro are the sweetest in the market” and have vast scope in the future.

She urged the kiwi growers to maintain quality and fruit size, and promised to provide every possible assistance in research and development for kiwi cultivation in the days to come.

The APALMB CEO also spoke.

Later, the minister distributed packaging materials to the kiwi growers. (DIPRO)