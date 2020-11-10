Amur falcons sighted in Longding

LONGDING, Nov 9: A flock of Amur falcons preying on termites was spotted by Longding DFO Ankit Kumar and his team in Niausa village in Longding district on 9 November, at around 4 pm.

The forest department will be taking up measures in coordination with the local community for conservation of the Amur falcons, and to ensure that they return

to Arunachal every year when they cross India.

The Amur falcon (Falco amurensis) is a small raptor of the falcon family, which migrates in large flocks from Siberia to Africa, crossing India. (DIPRO)