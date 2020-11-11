33 APP personnel returning from Bihar test Covid-19+ve

ITANAGAR, Nov 10: Thirty-three personnel under the Arunachal Pradesh Police (IRBn, AAPBn, civil police) tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday after their return from the Bihar election by a special train.

The group includes an inspector and an assistant commandant.

A total of 641 police personnel returned to the state after participating in the election, APP PRO Hemant Tiwari informed.

As per the health bulletin, eight Bihar returned IRBn personnel tested positive at the Naharlagun railway station, while 17 IRBn and other personnel tested positive in East Siang, and two other IRBn returnees tested positive in Lower Subansiri.

“All are asymptomatic and have been home-quarantined at their respective locations,” the APP PRO added.

In the meantime, the state collectively reported 97 cases on Tuesday, of whom 17 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported 28 cases, followed by 23 cases in East Siang, nine cases in Changlang and seven cases in West Kameng.

Five cases each were reported from Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai, and four cases each from Upper Subansiri and West Siang.

Pakke-Kessang, Anjaw and Lower Subansiri reported two cases each. One case each was reported from Tawang, Tirap, Shi-Yomi, Papum Pare, Leparada and Lohit (see bulletin).

Eighty-five people reportedly recovered or were discharged on the day.

The state has 1,484 active cases, of whom 1,226 are in home isolation.