76 Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 14 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, Nov 11: The state recorded 76 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 14 of whom are symptomatic.

Itanagar capital region reported 13 cases, of which two cases each were detected from the Ashoka testing centre in Itanagar and the flu clinic of Heema Hospital, five from flu clinic of TRIHMS, three from Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab in Naharlagun and one from the flu clinic of RKMH.

West Kameng recorded 10 cases. Of the total cases, five are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier, while three are reported from the flu clinic of CHC-Rupa, one from the flu clinic of PHC-Singchung and one is a military man from MH-Dahung.

Leparada reported 11 cases, of which eight are detected from Basar Township, while three are returnees from Aalo.

All seven cases of East Siang are reported from the flu clinic of BPGH-Pasighat.

Tirap reported six cases, of which three are IRBN personnel, who had returned from Bihar after election duty, besides two from the flu clinic of CHC-Deomali and one from the flu clinic of GH-Khonsa.

Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai also recorded six cases each. (See bulletin)

Meanwhile, 75 patients have reportedly recovered or were discharged on the same day.

The total active cases in the state on Wednesday stands at 1,485 of whom 1,232 are under home isolation.