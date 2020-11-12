Ministers seek agri college in Yachuli

YACHULI, Nov 11: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki has informed that the state government has sent a proposal to the Government of India for establishment of an agriculture college in Yachuli constituency of Lower Subansiri district.

Talking to the press here on Wednesday, Taki said that he, along with local MLA cum Education Minister Taba Tedir will visit Delhi in December to further pursue the matter.

Additionally, Tedir said that the Potin to ANYA gate stretch of Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) is progressing slowly.

“I will review the progress of work soon and work out a plan,” he said.

The minister also informed that the Talo to Deb stretch of Joram-Koloriang highway project is progressing smoothly and was hopeful that it will be completed by March 2021.

The minister further shared that strict guidelines will be followed while opening the school for students of class X and XII from 16 November onward.

“We have put in SOP which will be strictly followed. Masks will be provided to all the students on the first day and sanitizer will also be made available. We are involving deputy commissioners and district medical officers in the process,” he said.

The minister said “if things work out, the department will explore possibilities of starting more classes in the future.”

“The decision to start classes for X and XII was taken after having extensive discussion with parents, principals and community-based organization. Only those children who get consent from parents will attend school. Online classes will continue wherever it is possible,” he added.