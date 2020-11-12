FFF-AP urges govt to ban sale and bursting of firecrackers during Diwali

ITANAGAR, Nov 11: The Fridays For Future India-Arunachal Pradesh (FFF-AP) has appealed to the state government to issue a notice banning sale and bursting of firecrackers during this Diwali for health reasons.

In a letter to the chief minister, the FFF-AP stated that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on 6 November issued notices to 18 states, prohibiting the sale and use of firecrackers. Accordingly, some states like Rajasthan, Odisha, Sikkim, Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra have already issued government notices to impose the ban, citing reasons for environmental hazards, Covid-related risks, etc.

“The Supreme Court has also passed an order that only environmental-friendly lightings or green crackers will be allowed,” it said.

“Diwali is a meaningful festival. It signifies victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Scientists and health experts have also produced empirical evidence to validate that the bursting of crackers has an effect on Covid-19 patients,” the letter said.

“Firecrackers usually contain toxic chemicals which are not conducive to the atmosphere. They are hazardous for humans, animals and the environment. Apart from the pollution of the air, the pollutants from crackers cause the death of birds and animals. The loud bursting sounds can be traumatic to our pets and other animals also,” it pointed out.

While welcoming public interest initiatives like the advisory notes issued by the health and family welfare department and the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, appealing citizens to avoid bursting of crackers, the FFF-AP urged the chief minister to issue an order “totally banning sale and use of firecrackers during the ensuing Diwali” for the safety of the animals, environment, children, and Covid-19.