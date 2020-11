BOMDILA, Nov 11: Special Judge (POCSO) Sessions Division, Bomdila, Tageng Padoh has in an order issued on 2 November last, awarded accused Tashi Phuntso, 20 years of imprisonment in connection with a POCSO case No. 08/2017, Jang PS Case.

The court sentenced the convicted accused “to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for the offence out of which 10 years shall be spent under rigorous imprisonment as per the offence section 376 of IPC and pay a fine of Rs 5000.”