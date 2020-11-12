KV established at Hayuliang

HAYULIANG, Nov 11: A Kendriya Vidyalaya has been established here in Anjaw district under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan recently.

Hayuliang Additional Deputy Commissioner Sotailum Bellai, has in a release on Wednesday, informed that the district administration had allotted the old vacant community health center here after proper renovation for the immediate commencement of the school.

The ADC further informed that the principal in-charge, along with the staffers have joined their duties on 9 November, while the admission process for the current academic session will commence from 17 November.