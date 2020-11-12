RGU observes National Education Day

RONO HILLS, Nov 11: The Rajiv Gandhi University’s department of education observed National Education Day with a virtual lecture on 11 November. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India (1947 – 1958).

Dr Sumin Prakash gave a brief biography of Maulana Abul Kalam, while RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha elucidated that such programmes should be observed as education day and “we need to continue to achieve the goals of education on a daily basis.”

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof A Mitra elaborated the challenges present

at the time of independence in terms of low literacy rate and “only rupees two crore fund left as education budget.”

Registrar Dr NT Rikam opined that “though Arunachal Pradesh is not much behind the national level in terms of literacy rate, it lacks quality, and needs to be essentially maintained.”

Former chairperson of the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi Prof Mohammad Akhtar Siddique outlined the contributions of Azad towards the reconstruction of the education system in post-independent India.

“Azad advocated for adult education, informal education, women education and was very much concerned about the improvement of the hearts and minds of fellow countrymen.”

Prof Anil Sadgopal, former member of the Central Advisory Board of Education said that “mere celebration of Education Day is not enough. We should rather strive for fulfillment of the central vision of Maulana’s vision of education, mentioned in the preamble of our constitution, which mandates for ensuring state-sponsored free and compulsory quality education for all children up to 14 years of age.”

Prof PK Acharya, Prof E Hangsing and RGU Department of Education Head Prof Kesang Degi also shared their views and Dr Anamika Yadav conducted the sessions.