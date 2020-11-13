BJP leaders ask DA, GoAP to provide relief to fire victims of Nyokum Lapang

ITANAGAR, Nov 12: State BJP leaders on Thursday appealed to the capital district administration and the state government to provide relief to the fire victims of Nyokum Lapang area, where a devastating fire mishap completely burned down three houses and damaged several rented apartments on Wednesday morning.

State BJP vice president Tarh Tarak, along with other leaders visited Nyokum Lapang on Thursday, met the fire victims, and sympathized with the family members over the losses incurred.

Speaking to reporters, Tarak said that such fires usually break out during winter in OBT, SPT and MIBT houses. “We need to remain alert as most such fire incidents take place due to carelessness,” he said.

Tarak also pointed out that the city’s residents should begin constructing their houses with space for movement of essential services vehicles during emergencies.

“Officers from the administration should have visited the victim families immediately and tried to make necessary arrangements for the victims, most of whom are homeless now,” Tarak said.

The BJP’s disaster management cell convener Tongom Pabin and other members also accompanied Tarak.