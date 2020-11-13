NSCN (K) member surrenders

LONGDING, Nov 12: One Dinggang Wangham (40) of Khasa village in Pongchao circle of Longding district, who is a former member of the NSCN (K), surrendered before Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego and DSP (HQ) Banghang Tangjang during a formal surrender ceremony at the DC’s office here on Thursday.

The DC handed Wangham a surrender certificate. He also brought with him a discharge certificate from the banned outfit.

According to Wangham, he had forcibly been recruited into the outfit in 2008. He stated that he wants to shun all illegal activities of the outfit as he wants to start a normal and peaceful life.

He made the decision to surrender before the police and the administration after receiving counselling from the local police and his relatives.

Welcoming him to the mainstream society, the DC advised him to live a normal and peaceful life and cautioned him against returning to the path of violence. (DIPRO)