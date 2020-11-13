Govt schools are not dumping grounds, says Karbak

ITANAGAR, Nov 12: Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak said that “the government schools are not dumping grounds as many people think; rather, these are the institutions from where the state gets most of the top-level officers.”

The MLA said this at the valedictory function of the second batch of the state level refresher training course for pre-primary school teachers organized by the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here on Thursday.

The MLA encouraged the teachers to perform well and emphasized that “since the new education policy has a bottom-up approach, the teachers have a great role to play in improving the education system.”

Samagra Shiksha/ISSE State Deputy Project Director Nangram Pingkap in his address emphasized on “the need for joint effort with the women and child development department for effective implementation of pre-school education system.”

All the teachers, including the resource persons present in the programme, were given certificates of participation. (DIPR)