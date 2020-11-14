Social worker passes away

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Nov 13: Renowned social worker and functionary of the Arunachal Vikash Parishad (AVP), Madhuram Pegu passed away in Assam’s Jonai subdivision on Tuesday. He was also an active worker of the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang (Assam and Arunachal).

Pegu was the founder secretary of the Murkongselek unit of the Mising Agom Kebang (literary society), and a founder member of the Assam-Arunachal Mising Students’ Union, later rechristened as TMPK (All Mising Students’ Union) of Assam.

A master’s degree holder in history, Pegu contributed immensely to the development of Jonai area during the NEFA days. He qualified the Assam civil service examination twice but refused the lucrative government service to devote himself to social works.

Many eminent persons of the state, including members of the AVP and the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, attended the last ritual, which was conducted in Jonai Rotke village on Friday.

They also prayed to Donyi Polo for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Pegu was 73, and is survived by his wife, and two sons and daughters.