Lumla-Itanagar APSTS taxi service flagged off

LUMLA, Nov 15: Former ZP chairperson Tsering Lhamu flagged off the APSTS’ Lumla-Itanagar Mahindra Xylo taxi service from here on Sunday.

Lhamu said that the direct SUV service from Lumla to the state capital “is a boon for the locals as it will save much time, labour and money of the passengers.

“Now they can confirm their tickets through a simple phone call and get travelling from their doorsteps, for which I am highly grateful to Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo and APSTS General Manager PN Thungon for looking after the grievances of this landlocked region,” she added.

Lumla ADC RD Thungon, EAC Tashi Dhondup, HoDs, and others were present at the function.