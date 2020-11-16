With schools set to reopen, APPSA advocates observing SOPs

ITANAGAR, Nov 15: The Arunachal Pradesh Private Schools Association (APPSA) has appealed to the school management committees and school authorities to strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOP) vis-à-vis Covid-19 while starting the classes for the students of Classes 10 and 12.

Schools across the state are reopening on 16 November for the two classes.

APPSA president Techi James while addressing the Children’s Day celebration at the Delhi Public school in Jully on Saturday said, “The time has come to learn to live with Covid-19 and try to maintain the ‘new normal’ lifestyle. Our economic activities should continue, and at the same time we also need to maintain the SOPs, so that minimum effect is felt,” he said.

The APPSA president informed that the association has sought a one-time grant from the state government for procuring hand sanitizers, facemasks, etc, but is yet to receive any reply. He said the schools are trying their best to arrange the short-term requirements for Covid management.

Arunodaya University vice chancellor Dr VN Sharma, who also attended the function, spoke on the role of the education sector and the development of the state in the new era. Dr Sharma emphasized on “sincerity, dedication and devotion for the development of the education sector in the state and the country.”

Former MP Takam Sanjoy, former minister Takam Pario and other local leaders, along with parents, students and others attended the function, during which several cultural presentations were made.

The dignitaries also inaugurated a new hostel building on the occasion.