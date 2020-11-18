ABK serves TK Engg week’s ultimatum to clear Pasighat-Pangin road

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Nov 17: The youth wing of the Adi Baane Kebang [ABK] has given road construction company TK Engineering a week’s time to clear the blockages all along the highway from Pasighat to Pangin.

The road blocks on the highway on the right bank of the Siang river were triggered during the last monsoon and are yet to be cleared.

The ABK youth wing also told the district administration that it would launch a “rigorous movement” if its demand is not met.

The leaders of the ABK youth wing, along with highway officials recently inspected the block points on the highway and took stock of the collapsed road.

The ABK youth wing had earlier addressed a press meet in Itanagar and expressed grave concern over Pasighat-Pangin highway, and had drawn the notice of the higher-ups of the highway department.

It had also submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary last month, seeking his intervention for early renovation of the collapsed road.