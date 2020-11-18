Saikia asks state’s party workers to give their best

ITANAGAR, Nov 17: Within a week of the announcement of the panchayat and municipal elections in the state, the BJP’s national general secretary in charge of Arunachal, Dilip Saikia visited the BJP state headquarters here on Sunday.

Interacting with the party workers, Saikia asked them to be active and give their best in strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Saikia, who is a BJP MP from Mangaldoi in Assam, was accompanied by the BJP’s NE organizational general secretary in-charge Ajay Jamwal.

Earlier, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge briefed the visiting party leaders on the readiness of the party “from top to bottom” for the upcoming elections. He said that the BJP would be victorious in all elections “because of a performing government headed by visionary Chief Minister Pema Khandu.”