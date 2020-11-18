Tako inaugurates police outpost barrack in Tali

[ Karda Natam ]

TALI, Nov 17: Local MLA Jikke Tako inaugurated a six-man barrack for the police outpost here in Kra Daadi district last Friday.

The project had been funded by the state government under BE-2019-20 and was implemented by the Arunachal Police Housing & Welfare Corporation Ltd.

Tako said the state government is committed to expediting the developmental activities in Tali area.

He asked the Kra Daadi SP to strengthen the manpower at the Tali police outpost through permanent posting of personnel.

He added that the law enforcing authority should maintain the laws and make the public law-abiding citizens.

Police Housing Department EE Marging Jakre presented a brief on how the project was executed on time with judicious use of fund despite facing hardship in executing the work in a remote area like Tali.

Kra Daadi SP Dusu Kalling, the Tali ADC and the CO also attended the inauguration programme.