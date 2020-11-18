DCs hold meetings with panchayat election stakeholders

AALO/MECHUKA, Nov 17: West Siang DC Moki Loyi held separate meetings with ROs, EROs, AEROs and HoDs on 16 November to ensure a peaceful, fair and free panchayat poll.

Stressing on team work, the DC asked all the departments to prepare lists of officials and vehicles and not grant leave to any official till the completion of the election process.

“Though the Covid-19 cases have gone down in the district, all protocols have to be maintained as a second wave of the disease is sweeping some places,” he said.

DPDO Liyi Bagra spoke about the model code of conduct, and appealed to all to abide by the guidelines.

The HoDs dwelt on the problem of sending aged people out of the district headquarters, requisitioning of staffers, etc.

Earlier, on 13 November, Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi convened an all-party meeting in Mechuka to discuss issues concerning the panchayat election in the district.

He appealed to all political parties to cooperate with the DPDO, the EROs, AEROs and all election-related officials. (DIPRO)