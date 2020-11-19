Misappropriation of funds alleged in c/o of Liromoba-Bole road

ITANAGAR, Nov 18: The youth of Bole village in West Siang district have written to the chief secretary, seeking an enquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the construction of the road from Liromoba to Bole village under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Submitting RTI documents and photographic evidence to back up their claims, the youth there claimed that the construction of the 8.46 km road was approved by the Central government back in 2008 with the estimated cost of Rs 4,48,45,700.00 with package No AR/12/07/008 but “the work was incomplete and of sub-standard quality.”

“The tender for the same was floated and M/S TJ Enterprises, PO/PS Aalo was awarded the works. Accordingly, M/S TJ Enterprises had entered into the agreement on 15 October 2013 as per the acceptance letter issued by DPIU Basar,” informed chief advisor to the Bole youth, Lukni Bole and assistant general secretary of Lune-Bane Bole Village, Lipok Bole in a press release.

“As per the agreement, the completion period of

the said road is 14 October, 2014, which is 12 months from the commencement date. However, the agency has carried out only 50 percent of the works till September 2020, which is of sub-standard quality. The quality of works as specified in the DPR has been completely compromised,” they claimed.

Placing a complaint against the executive engineer of RWD Aalo Division, West Siang district and the proprietor or PAH of M/S TJ Enterprises Aalo, the youths also requested that the chief secretary issue necessary directives or investigation by the special investigation cell or any other appropriate agency to inquire about the “fraudulent misappropriation of funds meant for the development of the area by the officials in connivance with the contractor concerned.”

It also sought exemplary punishment for those “guilty official and whosoever are involved in siphoning off public money and to book them under relevant provisions of law at the earliest possible in the interest of justice and for early completion of the said road.”