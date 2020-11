ITANAGAR, Nov 19: An 80-year-old male from Model village, Naharlagun, died on 18 November at the DCH in Chimpu.

He was suffering from coronary artery disease with Covid-19 infection. The patient had been referred from Niba Hospital, Papu Nallah, and admitted at the DCH on 4 November.

With this, the number of deaths has reached 49 in the state (see bulletin).

Meanwhile, 1,205 samples were collected on Thursday, of which 31 tested positive. The total active positive cases in the state are 1,127.