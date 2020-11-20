Folk music video released

PASIGHAT, Nov 19: Adi Baane Kebang (Apex) secretary-general Okom Yosung released an Adi folk music video, ‘Memunayoye’, here on Wednesday evening.

‘Memunayoye’ is a product of the Karpung Karduk Centre for Folk Performing Art Research & Training. The video has been directed by renowned cultural activist Delong Padung. Oyi Jamoh and Miding Yirang play the lead roles, while the songs have been sung by Yalek Mibang and Delong Padung.

“We belong to a cosmopolitan folk culture with people from different cultures and communities, and therefore the act of preserving folk music requires much dedication and hard work,” Yosung said after releasing the video.

“‘Memunayoye’ will continue to exist as long as Adis survive in the world,” he said, adding that “it is a depiction of our life.” Yosung lauded Delong Padung “for his endeavours towards preserving and propagating the rich legacy of folk music in the state.”

Noted writer Kaling Borang, who also attended the launch function, dwelt at length on “the history of literature, art and culture of Adis.” Now is the time for the young generation to come forward and preserve this unique resource as a performing art, he said.

Among others, Adi Agom Kebang president Kaling Borang, DACO Agusti Jamoh, ABK general secretary (East Siang) Talut Siram, and members of the East Siang ABK unit attended the function. (DIPRO)