Thousands take out candlelight rally for Techi Meena Lishi and her unborn child

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 19: Thousands of citizens and members of civil society bodies staged a candlelight rally here on Thursday, seeking justice for late Techi Meena Lishi, who was reportedly killed on 5 November by hired goons at her husband Lishi Roni’s behest.

The rally, which began from the Yupia trijunction, culminated at the residence of former MLA and Roni’s father, Lishi Legi, in A Sector, Naharlagun, where people offered prayers and candles to late Meena’s grave.

Soon after, an informal meet was held, during which Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) president Gumri Ringu informed that their primary demands include capital punishment for the culprits and arrest of one Chumi Taya, who was reportedly in a relationship with the main accused, Roni.

“While the society and the family of the deceased thank the police for prompt action in the case, we need to remember that arresting the culprits does not solve the crime. Arrest does not mean justice. We seek capital punishment for the culprits,” she said.

Stating that polygamy was the primary reason for the murder, and holding Taya equally responsible, the APWWS president said that the society would be satisfied “only when the culprits are given capital punishment.”

“Roni and his accomplices have to be awarded capital punishment and Chumi Taya has to be arrested and booked under relevant sections of the law. She has to learn a lesson. Only then can we call this candlelight vigil a success,” Ringu asserted.

She also informed that a family member of the Lishis has assured the APWWS that Roni would not be bailed out by the family.

“In fact, Mr Legi has himself filed an FIR against his son,” Ringu said.

She commended the large participation of youths and appealed to them to take a lesson from the incident on the practise of polygamy, and to not allow such heinous crimes to be repeated.

Members of the Nyishi Nyem Achem, the All Nyishi Students’ Union and the United Leil Tara Youth Foundation univocally sought capital punishment for Roni and his accomplices, as well as the arrest of Taya, as per the law.

They also assured to stand by Meena’s family in their fight for justice.

Meena was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.