Meeting on municipal poll held

ITANAGAR, Nov 20: With the announcement of election to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Itanagar Capital Region DC Komkar Dulom on Friday convened a meeting with all the municipal returning officers and assistant municipal returning officers, and briefed them on their roles and responsibilities.

Stressing that the preparation for the election is going on in full swing, the DC urged them all to gear up for their roles, and to give their best effort for successful completion of the election.

The election to the IMC will be held for 20 wards across 67 polling stations.

Among others, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram, ADC

Talom Dupak, all administrative officers and other officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)