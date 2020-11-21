Assam-Arunachal coordination meet held to defuse tension

PASIGHAT, Nov 20: To defuse tension along the Assam-Arunachal boundary areas, particularly in Lower Siang and East Siang districts, an interstate coordination meeting was held here in East Siang on Friday evening.

The meeting, which was convened at the behest of Arunachal’s home commissioner, was attended by East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Dhemaji (Assam) DC Narsing Pawar and Dhemaji SP Dhananjay Ghanwat, and the DCs and SPs of Lower Siang, Shi-Yomi, Upper Siang, West Siang, Upper Subansiri and Leparada districts.

During the meeting, the house unanimously condemned the murder of Dhurba Pathak, who was shot dead near Tuting in Upper Siang district recently, and commended the swift action taken by the administration and the police of Upper Siang district. The accused has already been apprehended by the Yingkiong police.

The DC and the SP of Dhemaji informed that the highway in Sili is clear and Arunachal-bound vehicles are passing smoothly.

Various important issues pertaining to mobility of transportation, safety and security of human lives, sensitization of citizens, NGOs and CBOs of both the states, etc, were discussed by the top government officials of both the states.

The house also decided to hold interstate coordination meetings on a regular basis to check and control every dispute immediately and amicably, so that unwanted elements fail to take advantage to mislead the people.

To continue the spirit of brotherhood between the two states, the top officials also agreed to introduce safe stoppage points for drivers and helpers, appoint nodal officers, introduce helpline numbers for prompt and protective services, etc. (DIPRO)