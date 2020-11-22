DEPC meetings of Zones A & B held

PASIGHAT, Nov 21: The District Export Promotion Committee (DEPC) meeting of Zone B, comprising Siang, Lower Siang, East Siang, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, West Siang and Leparada districts, was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that East Siang has huge potential to produce globally accepted products. “As facilitators, all key officers related to agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, handlooms and industry, etc, in the district would work together to encourage local growers,” she said, adding that proper support and guidance would be provided to the local growers and entrepreneurs to transform Pasighat into an export hub.

ADG-FT Sasi Kumar while advocating formulating a proper “district export plan” informed that the efforts of the Centre and the state government “are being synergized and institutional mechanisms are being created in order to convert every district in the country into an export hub.”

Trade & Commerce Director Tokong Pertin informed that the prime minister is personally monitoring and reviewing the programme, and called for “active participation of general managers-cum-deputy directors of industries for proper implementation.”

Among others, Siang DC Rajeev Takuk attended the meeting.

Later, the DEPC meeting of Zone A, comprising Namsai, Lohit, Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang, Tirap and Longding was held in Namsai.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sasi Kumar, and Namsai DC RK Sharma. Besides Tokong Pertin, the meeting was attended by the DCs of the eight districts, along with the general managers of the district industries centres of the respective districts.

Sharma spoke on various aspects of the DEPC and the role it would play in developing the districts into bustling trade hubs.

Pertin highlighted the future of export in Arunachal, while Kumar advised the DCs to “encourage the avenues for trade in each district by putting priority on local production, especially in the field of agriculture and horticulture, in addition to other available resources.” (DIPROs)