Webinar on prevention of sexual abuse & child trafficking organized

Stringent measures taken to prevent sexual abuse, child trafficking: Union Min

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: Union MoS for Women & Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri stated that the government has taken several measures to prevent sexual abuse and child trafficking in the country by making stringent laws, like the POCSO Act and the child helpline number.

She was addressing an international webinar on prevention of sexual abuse and child trafficking, organized by the Bhagidari Jan Sahyog Samiti along with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority [APSLSA] and the Delhi and Haryana State Legal Services Authority as principal partners, in association with the Punjab State Legal Services Authority and various others co-partners.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Pragna Parande spoke on measures taken by the commission to tackle the problem of sexual abuse and trafficking of children in India with the help of other departments.

Prof Shahnaz Hadu of the Dhaka (Bangladesh) University’s law department highlighted

the problem of sexual abuse and child trafficking in Bangladesh by presenting a statistical data of child abuse cases. She also spoke on measures taken by the Bangladesh government for prevention of the same.

Delhi State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora highlighted the role of the state legal services authorities by creating awareness about the laws for children and how legal services authorities provide legal assistance to the victims.

Arunachal University of Studies VC OP Sharma also spoke on the main topic and the effects of sexual abuse on children.

Earlier, during the inauguration session, Supreme Court Judge Justice Indira Banerjee shared her experiences vis-à-vis child abuse and trafficking cases. She also highlighted the various activities taken up when she was the executive chairperson of the West Bengal and Delhi state legal services authorities.

Haryana State Legal Services Authority Executive Chairperson Justice Daya Chaudhary spoke on the various legal activities taken up by the Haryana State Legal Services Authority.

Bhagidari Jan Sahyog Samiti chief patron Prof KK Aggarwal and Prof Jyoti Gaur from Swami Vivekananda Subharty University also spoke.

APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai also spoke as the guest speaker in the webinar.

The webinar was participated in by, among others, a large number of judicial officers, legal aid counsels and paralegal volunteers from across the state.

The co-organizers were the Opu Aama Society Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal University of Studies, and DAV University, Punjab.