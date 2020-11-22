Rally underway to mark Vasectomy Fortnight

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: Bullet riders from various clubs of the capital started out on a motorcycle rally on Saturday to create awareness on the Vasectomy Fortnight.

Vasectomy Fortnight is observed every year from 21 November to 4 December with the aim of enhancing male participation in the reproductive health system. Currently, the acceptance rate of male sterilization, namely, non-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) is abysmally low in the state.

The rally was flagged off by NHM Mission Director CR Khampa from Hotel Waii International in Itanagar.

Before the flagging-off of the rally, Family Welfare Director Dr Emi Rumi spoke on the importance of male participation in family planning by adopting NSV, which he explained is a simple and very safe method of male sterilization.

Dr Rumi encouraged all the eligible men to make their contribution in the reproductive health system and not let women be the only ones to adopt various family planning methods.

“Male sterilization is equally important as female sterilization, and is safer,” he said.

The Bullet riders will be generating awareness among the people in different parts of the capital on the importance of male sterilization by distributing leaflets containing helpful information on NSV.

The flagging-off function was attended by the ICR DMO and the DRCHOs of districts, senior officers and staffs of the NHM mission directorate and the family welfare directorate.