BSNL contractual workers to go on strike

ITANAGAR, Nov 22: The BSNL Contractual Workers Union (BSNLCWU) of Arunachal is set to go on a general strike at the office premises of the BSNL general manager (GM) here on 26 November.

The strike is being staged because of non-fulfillment of the union’s long pending demands, which include immediate payment of wages with arrears for the past 21 months (reportedly, no wages have been paid since March 2019), implementation of the Minimum Wages Act, immediate action against Sonu Enterprises and cancellation of its tender with the BSNL, etc.

The BSNLCWU has threatened that if its demands are not fulfilled, its members would sit on an indefinite hunger strike, and that, in case any casualty or mishap occurs during the indefinite hunger strike, the BSNL GM, along with Sonu Enterprises, would be held responsible.

The union has submitted a letter stating the same and informing about the strike to the GM.

BSNL contractual workers from all the districts are expected to participate in the strike in the state capital.